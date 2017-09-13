How to find the perfect dress for a formal event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You don't have to stress out when getting ready for a wedding, dance or other formal occasion.

Ella Mae's Boutique will open soon in Brownsburg, giving customers access to a vast assortment of formal wear. The business also offers customers the option to rent their dresses, allowing them to save some money and make sure the dress is a perfect fit.

Owner Abby McKinney said the boutique caters to all sizes (from extra small to 3X) and several price ranges (rentals start at $30).

The boutique opens Sept. 30. Learn more at the business' website.