× IMPD finds missing 78-year-old man with dementia on northwest side

UPDATE – Police say missing 78-year-old Larry Gold has been found safe.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD is searching for a missing 78-year-old man that reportedly has dementia.

Larry Gold walked away from the 6800 block of Gunnery Road on the northwest side.

IMPD says he is wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and no glasses.

If you see him, please call 911.