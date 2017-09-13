Indianapolis named second-best city in America for jobs

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis has been named the second-best city in the U.S. for jobs.

The Circle City only fell behind Pittsburg on Glassdoor’s list of the “25 Best Cities for Jobs in 2017.”

When making the list, the job site considered the hiring opportunity, cost of living and job satisfaction of the 50 most populated metro areas in the country. The cities were then graded on a five-point scale.

The report also included the cities’ median pay for employees, median home value, number of current job openings and local in-demand jobs.

Glassdoor says the median base salary in Indy is $43,000, the median home value is $138,100 and there are over 80,000 job openings in the city. The report shows the city’s “Hot Jobs” include development and operations engineers, marketing managers and machine operators.

“Big, metropolitan cities may be more famous than others, including being home to some amazing companies to work for, but this recognition is also what contributes to them being among the most expensive places to live,” says Glassdoor Chief Economist Dr. Andrew Chamberlain. “People may be overlooking midsize cities like Pittsburgh or St. Louis if they are looking to relocate or find new opportunities. What this jobs report shows is that many midsize cities stand out for offering a great mix of a thriving job market with plenty of opportunity, paired with home affordability and being regions where employees are more satisfied in their jobs too.”

Below is Glassdoor’s complete list: