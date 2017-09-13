× IU School of Dentistry to provide free dental care to children at Give Kids A Smile event

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The IU School of Dentistry will provide free dental services to an estimated 200 underserved children on Saturday, Sept. 16.

The dental care will be provided at the Give Kids A Smile event held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the IU School of Dentistry Pediatrics Clinic at 1121 W. Michigan St., Indianapolis.

Dental school faculty and students will provide free dental screenings, fluoride treatments and preventive oral health care. Kids will also get goodie bags with a toothbrush, toothpaste, floss and oral hygiene instructions. Face painting, coloring and games will entertain children as well.

Along with providing much needed dental services to kids, the event is also held to raise awareness of the epidemic of untreated dental disease.

To register a child to get free dental care at the event, email IUGKAS@iupui.edu.