Make Granola Fruit Pizza for Kids Take Over the Kitchen Day

Posted 7:13 AM, September 13, 2017, by , Updated at 07:37AM, September 13, 2017

Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee's Kitchen

Granola Fruit Pizza
Yield: Makes about 8 servings
Ingredients

  • 3 cups granola
  • 2/3 cups peanut butter
  • 1/3 cup honey
  • 2 teaspoons cinnamon
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  • 1/2 cup Greek Yogurt
  • 1/2 cup fruit, other toppings

Directions

  1. Combine granola, peanut butter, honey, cinnamon, and vanilla
  2. Line 9-inch cake pan with parchment paper
  3. Dump granola mixture into pan and spread until top is even
  4. Refrigerate for 1 hour or freeze for 20 minutes
  5. Remove granola pizza crust from cake pan and move to plate
  6. Spread Greek yogurt evenly onto granola pizza
  7. Top with fruit, chocolate, nuts, shredded coconut, or whatever you please