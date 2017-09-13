Make Granola Fruit Pizza for Kids Take Over the Kitchen Day

Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee's Kitchen
Granola Fruit Pizza
Yield: Makes about 8 servings
Ingredients
- 3 cups granola
- 2/3 cups peanut butter
- 1/3 cup honey
- 2 teaspoons cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 1/2 cup Greek Yogurt
- 1/2 cup fruit, other toppings
Directions
- Combine granola, peanut butter, honey, cinnamon, and vanilla
- Line 9-inch cake pan with parchment paper
- Dump granola mixture into pan and spread until top is even
- Refrigerate for 1 hour or freeze for 20 minutes
- Remove granola pizza crust from cake pan and move to plate
- Spread Greek yogurt evenly onto granola pizza
- Top with fruit, chocolate, nuts, shredded coconut, or whatever you please