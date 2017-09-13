Muncie school board cancels contract with bus routing company as transportation issues continue

MUNCIE, Ind.– The Muncie school board decided to part ways with one of the companies involved in the school district’s transportation system after a school year start plagued with busing issues.

Tuesday night, the board voted to cancel their contract with True Consultant Service. The company handled the plotting and planning of bus routes. The other company working on the routes, Auxillio, is still under contract with Muncie Schools. They carry out the busing services and were hired this year to save the district more than $1 million.