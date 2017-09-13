Muncie school board cancels contract with bus routing company as transportation issues continue
MUNCIE, Ind.– The Muncie school board decided to part ways with one of the companies involved in the school district’s transportation system after a school year start plagued with busing issues.
Tuesday night, the board voted to cancel their contract with True Consultant Service. The company handled the plotting and planning of bus routes. The other company working on the routes, Auxillio, is still under contract with Muncie Schools. They carry out the busing services and were hired this year to save the district more than $1 million.
CBS4 has reached out for comment from True Consultant Service but has yet to receive a response.
Transportation issues in the district started on day one of classes. Parents complained of late buses, buses not showing up and an inability to get answers. The district closed schools while it worked with transportation staff to fix the issues.
In addition to working with Auxillio, the school district is getting help from the Indiana Department of Education and a team of administrators on the routes. Officials say the routes are established, but they are still working on streamlining them.