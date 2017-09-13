Police: Man arrested in Indiana exchanged hundreds of explicit photos with minor

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – A joint investigation involving law enforcement agencies in Indiana and Colorado resulted in the arrest of a man wanted in a child exploitation case.

Police arrested Corey S. Hall, 33, Tuesday evening on a nationwide extradition warrant. Investigators with the Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force previously executed a search warrant in March at Hall’s home in the 6000 block of Moeller Road in Fort Wayne.

The investigation originally began with the Parker Police Department in Parker, Colorado. Hall is accused of communicating with a female minor using Kik, Skype and Snapchat. The interactions go back as far as January 2016, and investigators said he exchanged hundreds of explicit photos and nearly two dozen videos with the girl.

Police arrested Hall at work on Tuesday night in Fort Wayne. He was taken to the Allen County Jail and will be extradited to Colorado to face child exploitation charges.