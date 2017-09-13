Police respond to shooting reports at high school in Washington

SPOKANE, Wash. — Authorities are responding to reports of a shooting at a high school south of Spokane, Washington.

The Spokesman-Review reports that first responders were at Freeman High School in Rockford on Wednesday morning.

Spokane Public Schools said on Twitter that all schools in the district are “being placed into modified lockdown as a precautionary measure.”

The local FOX station is reporting that multiple people have been injured and a suspect is in custody.

BREAKING: We are now learning 6 victims are being sent to sacred heart hospital. #FreemanHighSchool #SpokaneValley — FOX 28 (@Fox28_Spokane) September 13, 2017

#BREAKING / #UPDATE we do know the suspect is in custody — FOX 28 (@Fox28_Spokane) September 13, 2017

A very active scene at Freeman High School. @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/yyDI1nibkr — Peter Maxwell (@KHQPeterMaxwell) September 13, 2017

No other information was immediately available.