Reggie Wayne posts video of alligator swimming behind Florida home

FLORIDA – It was an eventful Wednesday for former Colts WR Reggie Wayne.

After news broke Tuesday that former teammates Jeff Saturday and Edgerrin James were nominated for the 2018 Pro Football Hall of Fame class, he tweeted at our Colts analyst, Mike Chappell, that it was time to start a t-shirt campaign to get Edgerrin in the hall.

Moments later, he tweeted, “Wait…I’m going to get it going soon as I get this alligator from behind my house #HurricaneIrma”

He then posted this Instagram video, with the caption, “Umm…I’m pretty sure this not supposed to be behind my crib. Time to go!! #GetOut”

Umm…. I'm pretty sure this not supposed to be behind my crib. Time to go!!! #GetOut A post shared by Reggie Wayne (@reggiewayne_17) on Sep 13, 2017 at 1:41pm PDT

This isn’t the first time Wayne shared a light-hearted post about Hurricane Irma. He also noted trees in his backyard have been dancing like Michael Jackson.