Showers move out overnight with dense fog forming

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Good Wednesday afternoon! I’m tracking scattered showers today with cool weather. Temperatures are in the upper 60s at the 3 p.m. hour. Showers will move out of the area into the overnight hours as dense fog forms. Visibility may drop below one mile in spots Thursday morning as temperatures fall close to the dew point temperatures. Expect lows in the upper 50s.

Thursday’s fog will begin to lift late morning with a mostly cloudy sky expected through the day. Highs will reach the low 70s.

Friday will bring sunshine with highs back in the low 80s. The weekend looks hot as high pressure builds in. Temperatures will soar to the upper 80s. Our next rain chance will come next Monday along a cold front. –Danielle Dozier