Westfield police: Robbery reported in same neighborhood where home invasion took place

WESTFIELD, Ind. – Westfield police are investigating a robbery in the same neighborhood where a home invasion took place earlier this week.

According to Lt. Mike Siara from the Westfield Police Department, the robbery happened between 12:30 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. Wednesday at a basketball court located west of Markleville Lane in the Countryside subdivision.

The victim was an adult male, but Siara wouldn’t say if the man was injured or if a weapon was involved. No suspect description was immediately available and no one has been arrested.

Police investigated a home invasion robbery in the same neighborhood on Monday. The victim answered the door in the afternoon and was confronted by three men who stole $2,000 in electronics.

Police used a stolen phone to track the suspects, who were located and arrested at an apartment complex about 25 miles away from the crime scene. Detectives found the stolen items stashed in the trunk of a vehicle.