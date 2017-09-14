Beech Grove parents push for more school security after trash can dumped on student

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEECH GROVE, IND-- A Beech Grove family is calling for security cameras at the high school after they say someone dumped a trash can on their son while he was in the restroom. The school district said it's something it's been working on.

"I went in the bathroom with my one intent to use it and ended up getting hit by a trashcan so that happens I guess," Steve Weber, 15, said.

"He was covered head to toe coffee grounds, soda pop, used paper towels," Weber's father, John Weber, said.

After finding out the district is still determining who is responsible, the freshman student's parents said they would like to see cameras installed in hallways to help prevent bullying and violence for all students.

"I know it's a small community but why do we not have cameras here to protect our children," Donna Neville said.

Beech Grove City Schools Superintendent Dr. Paul Kaiser said it's something the district has already been looking into.

"Well I think it goes beyond just bullying, it's just the idea that young kids make silly stupid mistakes and when they know someone's watching them, then I think it becomes a preventative nature from that standpoint," Kaiser said.

There are budget constraints, though. Kaiser said it would cost about $150,000, and they're waiting on those resources to become available.

"So like everything else we're plugging away, trying to do a little bit at a time, we probably won't spend that much this year but this summer we hope to do start that project," he said.

It's a project Weber's family hopes makes a difference.

"No just my boy, but for everybody else out there," John Weber said.

The superintendent said they also work to prevent bullying in the district through a hotline for students to report it, dialogue in the classroom and bringing in speakers.