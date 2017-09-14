Carmel cafe targeting construction-weary customers with “Deals for Detours”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARMEL, Ind. – One business owner is hoping to deal with detours impacting her business, with deals.

Yet again, Shelley Jordan is dealing with major construction just south of her business on Rangeline Road. There’s also road work happening on other roads around the Blu Moon Café.

“I think any time people see construction signs, it kind of says, ‘Go away,’” says Brendon Buckley, one of Blu Moon’s loyal customers.

There are at least eight major road projects going on right now in Carmel, with two more starting in just a couple weeks. One is a 30-day full closure farther south on Rangeline Road.

He’s still fighting the detours to come to one of his favorite local spots.

“I love it,” said Buckley. “Blu Moon is definitely one of those places that’s worth going through all the detours.”

But Jordan knows not everyone knows that yet. She wants to keep her business in the public eye, even though construction detour routes may be obscuring it now.

“I drive here every day so when I have five within a three mile ride here, you do start counting them up and you’re like, ‘Oh my gosh that was six today or that was two today.’”

Jordan realized she counts how many detours she hits driving to and from work every day.

So she decided others must be doing it too and decided that information would be a humorous sales promotion. She hopes “Deals for Detours” will keep the laughs and customers coming through the door.

On orders over $10, for each detour you face, she’ll knock a dollar off your total.

“I think we’ve taken something that’s very negative to be kind of positive because it’s kind of a joke,” said Jordan. “You’re like, ‘Oh that took me three and somebody behind them is like, ‘It took me four!’”

Buckley believes a lot of businesses could learn from Jordan on how to cut through the construction madness, instead of just being mad.

“I would definitely think of ways to get customers to come visit you and deal with the reality that it’s not always easy to get to you,” said Buckley. “Make it worth the trip.”