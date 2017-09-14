Find discounts of up to 90% on items at the Indy Kids Sale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. - Kids grow up so quickly and that can quickly bust your budget when it comes to buying them clothes and other items.

If you're looking to save big bucks, you may want to try the Indy Kids Sale this weekend in Noblesville.

"Our consignors price their items for clothing about 75 to 90% off retail. And then there are the big items that we recommend get sold for 50% off retail," said Lori Chandler, with Indy Kids Sale.

The sale is going on now through Saturday Sept. 17 at the Hamilton County Fairgrounds. It opens each day at 9 a.m. The sale offers new and gently used children’s clothing up to teen sizes, toys, furniture and gear. Organizers say you can expect to find all the top name-brand items that you would find at any children’s store as well as boutique and specialty items.

Other benefits to the sale: parking and free admission. The best advice is to arrive early, get in line and get the best deals, as the most popular items go first and fast.

"This is our fall sale so we have fall and winter clothing items, Halloween costumes, winter coats, boots. Basically, we have all the warm clothing," said Chandler.

Not everything is clothing. There are thousand of toys and items for kids and parents. Some of the items are like new.

"The quality of everything here is outstanding, and if it's not, we give it back. Items can't have any rips, stains and it should look brand new or close to it. If it doesn't, it doesn't go on the racks," said Jessica Snyder, consignor and buyer for Indy Kids Sale.

The sale is in three massive buildings at the fairgrounds, but despite its size, it's quick and easy to find the items you're searching for.

"The items in this sale are organized by gender, organized by size and everything is organized by category, even books are organized by the type of book you're looking for," said Laura Young, a consignor and buyer.

And here's a helpful tip to get what you want at the sale. If you're looking for big items like strollers, furniture and big toys, you will want to head to that area first because those items go quickly.