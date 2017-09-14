Foodie Spotlight: Mesh

Indianapolis is quickly becoming one of the hottest food cities in America. A destination for true foodies who are interested in everything from fine dining to food trucks. This column will put the spotlight on one of these local hot spots to help get the word out and share in the love of all things food.

Review by FOX59.com contributor Dustin Heller

One of the OG's on the Indy foodie scene has a fresh new menu that is not only next level, but its taking them back to their roots. Located in the heart of Mass Ave, Mesh has been on the cutting edge of the culinary scene in Indy since opening back in 2010. They were foodie, before foodie was cool. After seeking out the opinions of restaurant guests and feeling the pulse of the community, executive Chef of the Cunningham Restaurant Group, Carl Chambers, and Mesh head chef, Brian Wilson, felt the menu needed a makeover and a breath of fresh air.

The world around us is ever changing and Mesh has its ear to the ground on what the people of Indy are looking for on the local food scene. Mesh is all about community and using locally-sourced products. They are a farm-to-table restaurant that buys from many local farms, allowing them to serve only the freshest products while at the same time promoting communal self-sustainability. A lot of the inspiration for the new menu was the demand for more vegetarian and vegan options in the Indianapolis area. This demand afforded them the opportunity to put these high quality ingredients front and center in some new and exciting dishes. The people of Indy have spoken and Mesh has listened!

I’ve been a fan of Mesh for quite some time, and to say I was excited to see what chef Carl and chef Brian came up with for this new menu would be an understatement. I was ecstatic! In case you couldn’t tell, I really love food. And with that, here is my list of can’t-miss options when visiting Mesh.

1. Cheese and Meat Board…I don’t make this statement lightly, but I think this may very well be the best Charcuterie in Indy (and I’ve had a lot!). The variety and the freshness of every item pretty much left me speechless.

2. Wild Halibut…for those of you that don’t like fish, I think you might be eating the wrong type of fish. Imagine a generous portion of succulent, flaky white-fleshed fish without the “fishy” taste. Paired with fava bean, lemon risotto, wild mushroom and basil pesto, this is the fish dish everyone will love.

3. Mushroom Strudel…I only need three words to describe this dish, De-lic-ious! I feel there is a misconception out there that vegans not only sacrifice eating meat, but that they also sacrifice flavor. This dish wholeheartedly debunks that theory.

4. Heirloom Tomato & Crostini…this dish gives new meaning to the word “fresh”. It’s like a little garden piled on top of a perfectly grilled crostini. The kicker is the side of burrata that brings it all together. Magnifique!

This list really only scratches the surface of the great items that Mesh is serving up. If it’s been awhile since you’ve been to Mesh or if you’ve never been before, there is no better time than now. I can almost guarantee that there is something on the menu for everyone. Bon Appétit!

