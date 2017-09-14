Former Indiana vice principal accused of installing camera in boys locker room

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — The former vice principal of a southern Indiana middle school faces voyeurism charges after authorities linked him to a camera found inside the boys locker room.

Paul Raake, 65, didn’t comment to reporters as he left a Floyd County court hearing Wednesday, a day after he was arrested on the felony charge.

State police say an investigation began last fall after a student at Scribner Middle School in New Albany found the camera inside a locker. Police say investigators found photographs on computers used by Raake, one of which showed a male student dressing or undressing.

Raake has since retired from the school.

WDRB obtained the following statement from a New Albany Floyd County Schools spokesperson:

“The safety and security of all of our students and staff is of paramount concern. The School Corporation has fully cooperated with law enforcement officials. This matter is now in the hands of the Floyd County Prosecutor’s Office, and the School Corporation will have no further comment at this time.”

The spokesperson didn’t comment on the charges against Raake.