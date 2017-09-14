Police: Muncie couple arrested for allegedly committing string of armed robberies

MUNCIE, Ind. – Police arrested a Muncie couple for allegedly committing a string of armed robberies since the beginning of September.

Gary Wood, 33, and Karina Holbrook, 23, were arrested after police said Holbrook admitted that Wood and herself were responsible for armed robberies in Muncie dating back to Sept. 3.

Police received a 911 call just after 1:18 a.m. early Wednesday morning from an employee at Hoosier Pete, located at 1401 E. 29th St., claiming the gas station was robbed.

The man said a subject was holding a black handgun, black hoodie, blue jeans and a white hat.

Officers reportedly located Holbrook in the vicinity and knew her boyfriend was Wood, who has been convicted for armed robberies in the past.

Police took Holbrook into custody and was interviewed at the Muncie Police Department.

According to documents, Holbrook admitted that Wood and herself used a friend’s white Pontiac Grand Prix to commit armed robberies for heroin money.

She reportedly told police they were responsible for robberies at the following locations:

9/3 – Shell Station at 524 S. Tillotson Ave.

9/6 – Gas America at 3300 E. Jackson St.

9/9 – Riggin Mart at 4849 N. MLK Blvd.

9/13 – Hoosier Pete at 1401 E. 29th St.

Around two hours after the robbery, police said they found Wood sleeping in a vehicle in front of his brother’s residence in the 2900 block of E. 29th St.

He was allegedly wearing the same black and silver Nike basketball shoes as pictured in the Hoosier Pete robbery.

Police said they found $189, a black handgun and a pair of blue jeans under the front porch of his brother’s residence. Both his brother, Donald Wood, and another resident Jodie Cook told authorities that the gun, jeans and cash did not belong to them.

Cook stated that around 1:00 a.m., she heard someone knock on their front door and said she did not answer. Donald Wood told authorities that his brother told him he has been robbing gas stations in Muncie with Holbrook.

Over the weekend, he also stated that Wood and Holbrook showed up at his residence with a large amount of money and admitted to robbing the McClure’s Station on N. Broadway.

Wood and Holbrook were arrested and transported to Delaware County Jail.

Holbrook faces a felony charge of conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

Wood was charged with armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, conspiracy to commit armed robbery and theft.