Police seek driver after hit-and-run crash that seriously injured woman in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, Ind. – Police are looking for a man suspected of leaving the scene of a crash that seriously injured a woman last month in Greenwood.

According to Johnson County Sheriff Doug Cox, Richard Allen Johnson Jr. is wanted in connection with the Aug. 7, 2017, hit-and-run crash, which happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 800 block of North Leisure Lane in the Carefree North neighborhood.

A woman was walking northbound on the west side of the street when a car hit her from behind. The woman went airborne and suffered serious injuries that required multiple surgeries.

Witnesses reported seeing the car weaving side to side and said it nearly sideswiped another couple before hitting the woman. The vehicle veered to the wrong side of the road before impact and didn’t stop or slow down after it happened, witnesses told police.

Cox said deputies have possess of the vehicle believed to be involved in the crash, and they searched it after obtaining a warrant. They have not been able to locate Johnson, however, despite searching for him this week.

Cox said detectives believe Johnson may be in the Morgan County area.

The sheriff’s office previously released surveillance video of the car in question moments before the hit-and-run crash. Cox said the video came from a home surveillance camera.

Anyone with information about Johnson’s whereabouts should call the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office tip line at (317) 346-4654.