Police: Unruly woman blames ‘vampires’ for damage in New Castle hotel room

NEW CASTLE, Ind. – Just blame the vampires.

That’s the explanation a Plainfield woman gave after police were called to a New Castle hotel Sunday night, where they found her room trashed, according to the Muncie Star Press.

Lisa Stout, 53, faces several charges in connection with the incident. Deputies from the Henry County Sheriff’s Department were called to the Raintree Inn, 2000 block of S. Ind. 3, around 9:30 p.m. Sunday after employees said Stout vandalized her room and threatened them.

One employee said Stout, sans pants or underwear, wandered into the hotel bar and spit on the employee’s arm. After being told to leave, Stout said she had guns and threatened to kill the worker.

When deputies arrived, they found her hotel room in disarray, with a table on its side, two broken lamps and a TV on the floor. They found a bottle of alcohol in the bathroom.

Stout told police that vampires had broken into the room and “destroyed everything.”

When police tried to arrest Stout, they said she was combative and threatened to kill the deputies and “slice” their throats. She’s also accused of spitting on an officer while being transferred into a police vehicle.

The Henry County Prosecutor’s Office formally charged her with two counts of battery by bodily waste (one a felony, the other a misdemeanor), intimidation and criminal mischief.

Stout was taken to Henry Community Health for medical clearance before being taken to the Henry County Jail. Records show she was arrested last week in Hendricks County on suspicion of drunk driving, the Star Press reported.