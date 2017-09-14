Sheriff: Custodian stopped school shooting in Washington state

ROCKFORD, Wash. (AP) _ The Latest on a shooting at a high school in Washington state(all times local):

8:10 p.m.

Authorities say a school custodian was the staffer who stopped a student from continuing a shooting rampage that killed one student and injured three others at a Washington state high school.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday evening that the custodian approached the shooter at Freeman High School Wednesday morning during the incident and ordered him to surrender.

The sheriff’s office says a deputy who works as a school resource officer arrived shortly thereafter and took the shooter into custody.

Also on Wednesday evening the sheriff’s office described the three students who were shot and wounded as seriously injured. Authorities said previously the injured students were expected to survive.

___

3:15 p.m.

Authorities say a student who shot four people at a high school in Washington state killed a fellow student who attempted to stop him.

Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich said Wednesday the shooter came to Freeman High School in Rockford armed with two weapons, and one jammed when he tried to fire it.

The sheriff says a student approached the shooter and attempted to block him before he was shot and killed.

Knezovich says the gunman then shot three additional students before a school staff member stopped him.

The sheriff called it a courageous action by the staffer.

Knezovich says no officers fired their weapons and the gunman had been disabled by the time officers arrived.

Knezovich says the suspect is the county’s juvenile jail.

___

2 p.m.

A student says the gunman who opened fire at a high school in a small town outside Spokane, Washington, is a classmate.

Michael Harper, who’s 15, told The Associated Press that the suspect had long been obsessed with past school shootings. He says he saw the student at school with a duffel bag.

Authorities say one student diedand three were injured in Wednesday at Freeman High School in the tiny town of Rockford. The suspect is in custody and hasn’t been identified by authorities.

Harper, a sophomore, said the suspect had brought notes to school in the beginning of the year, saying he might get killed or jailed. Harper says some students alerted counselors.

The teen said the suspect wasn’t bullied, calling him “nice and funny and weird.”

___

11:55 a.m.

Officials say one person was killed and at least three others were shot when a gunman opened fire at a high school in Washington state.

Brian Schaeffer of the Spokane Fire Department told reporters that one person died in the shooting Wednesday morning at Freeman High School in Rockford, south of Spokane.

Three of the injured were taken to a hospital.

The Spokesman-Review reports Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich said at the scene that the shooter was in custody.

___

11:35 a.m.

Fire officials in Washington state say people have been injured and taken to a hospital after a shooting at a high school.

Brian Schaeffer of the Spokane Fire Department says the threat “has been eliminated” at Freeman High School in Rockford, south of Spokane. He wouldn’t release how many people were injured Wednesday or their conditions. He provided no more details.

Spokane Public Schools says on Twitter that the school is no longer lockdown.

No information was immediately available on who opened fire

___

11:15 a.m.

Multiple ambulances and a Lifeflight helicopter were dispatched to a high school south of Spokane, Washington, following reports of a shooting.

The shooting was reported at Freeman High School in Rockford on Wednesday. Annie Baxter, whose two daughters attend Freeman Middle School across the street from the high school, told The Spokesman-Review that children were running into buildings when she pulld up to the school area about 10:15 a.m.

She says classes were about to begin because it’s a “late start” day.

All schools in the Spokane district were placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure.

____

11:03 a.m.

Authorities are responding to reports of a shooting at a high school south of Spokane, Washington.

The Spokesman-Review reports that first responders were at Freeman High School in Rockford on Wednesday morning.

Spokane Public Schools said on Twitter that all schools in the district are “being placed into modified lockdown as a precautionary measure.”

No other information was immediately available.