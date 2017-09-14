Stolen truck found in Indiana returns to Texas with Hurricane Harvey relief supplies

SIENNA PLANTATION, Texas – A stolen truck that ended up in Indiana is now back in Texas—with donations for hurricane relief, to boot.

During the summer, police in Boone County found the abandoned truck along the side of a road. They discovered the truck belonged to Guy Caylor, who lives in the Houston area. It had been reported stolen from the campus of Texas Tech University in April.

Caylor contacted Gene Lewis Ford in hopes of getting the truck repaired and eventually returned to Texas. Workers said the abandoned truck was “torn up” and “very muddy.”

Workers tasked with repairing the vehicle were wrapping up repairs when Hurricane Harvey hit southeastern Texas. Since they were shipping the truck some 1,000 miles back to the Houston area, they decided to do something to help hurricane relief efforts.

The dealership collected donations, including bottled water, diapers, toiletries and gift cards.

The truck, which Caylor said was a gift for his son for working hard in school and becoming an Eagle Scout, is now back where it belongs.

Caylor said the truck and hurricane relief supplies arrived on Sunday, Sept. 10. The supplies were transferred to a trailer and then distributed to a local church, a school and various families within the Sienna Plantation, Texas, area.

He thanked Lewis and the Lebanon community for stepping up to help.

“Once again thank you and Lebanon (Napa, Farmers Bank, Venis Trucking & Repair Stewart and all the good people of Lebanon, Indiana) for all your generosity,” Caylor wrote in an email. “Your donations have been greatly appreciated.”