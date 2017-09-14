Water tower removal causing headache for businesses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLERMONT, Ind.- A decades-old water tower in Clermont is set to come down, but a local beautician worries the project might take her business down with it.

Veronica Jordan said the project is driving customers away and she wants to know if there’s anything that can be done to make things easier for her business and others.

She’s owned My Dad’s Barber Shop for the past five years, but since chain-linkfencing went up last week, she said business has been way off.

“Saturday, I usually have 20-40 people, [this past Saturday] I had like five,” said Jordan, “and the last three hours I’ve sat in the shop with no customers.”

The fence is up because Citizen’s Energy Group will soon dismantle the old Clermont water tower. But Jordan said so far, the work isn’t moving too quickly.

“I work nine to five, they’re gone before I’m off and they don’t start until after I’m here,” said Jordan, “and if I’m eight months pregnant and I can work nine to five, why are you shutting down at two?”

The fence covers most of Jordan’s parking lot, and wraps around the backside of the property where it blocks access to this parking lot behind the bar next door.

“I’ve been asked on the street if my business is closed down, been sent apologies about it being closed down, which we’re not,” said Jordan, “so it’s just killing my business.”

At this point, Jordan just wants to know if there’s some help Citizen’s Energy Group can provide.

“A sign provided to say that these businesses are still open in this area, my front door cleared so people won’t assume we shut down,” said Jordan, “and then I would be happy.”

Jordan provided us an email she received from Citizen’s, in which a company representative does say more of the parking lot will be opened up as progress is made.

We did try repeatedly Thursday to reach several people at Citizen’s Energy Group to see when the project will be done and if there’s anything they can do to make it easier on those businesses.

So far we have received no response.