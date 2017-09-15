Carmel police installs two ‘safe exchange zones’ for Craigslist meetings

CARMEL, Ind. – The Carmel Police Department have installed two “safe exchange zones” for individuals looking for a good spot to conduct face-to-face business.

The parking spots are located directly in front of the police department with good lighting, 24/7 video surveillance and ample signage.

Police say citizens are welcome to use the spots for online business meetings, like Craigslist.

Carmel Police Department employees will not act as witness or be a part of any transactions.

Police personnel are not trained nor authorized to validate the legitimacy of any transaction, item for sale, the integrity or legality of a sale.

VIN or serial number checks may be provided during normal working hours from Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m- 4:30p.m.