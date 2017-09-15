Delphi families send fliers to across the country to help track down teen girls’ killer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DELPHI, Ind. – It has been seven months since Abby Williams and Libby German were murdered in Delphi.

“He does not deserve to be walking around as a free man which he has now for seven months,” said Mike Patty, Libby’s grandfather.

As the search for the killer continues, the girls' families are pushing forward on their own to spread the word about the investigation.

“We are asking everyone all over the United States to help us,” said Becky Patty, Libby's grandmother.

Now, the girls' families are taking yet another approach to find the man who brutally murdered their teens in the woods in Delphi.

“We want to cover the entire U.S. with this picture so he cannot go into a town where there is not a flier starting at him in the face,” said Becky.

So at least once a week, Libby’s grandparents print a bunch off.

“We have to do something. We are not the type to just sit around and wait,” said Becky.

The family is printing and sending out thousands of fliers and passing out bumper stickers. Each one has a photo of the suspect, the girls, and the tip line phone number. The goal is to send them out in packets to people across the nation.

“We have volunteers across the countries who are taking them to police stations; they are taking them to soup kitchens, homeless shelters, and to the truck stops. I have a lady in West Virginia and she stopped at every off-ramp that had a gas station and put them up,” said Becky.

They say the campaign started after the digital billboards stopped showing the killer's picture, and when they met some people at a festival in Central Indiana who said they had never heard of the Delphi investigation or seen the suspect’s photo.

“That is how it was brought to my attention…that one county away they had not heard about it. So, that is when we said we have to do something different. We have got to change our game plan,” said Becky.

Now, the goal is to continue working with law enforcement and get the suspect's picture everywhere.

“Police are not giving up and neither are we. I will spend every day of my life trying to catch this guy,” said Mike. “I still believe someone out there knows something."

The families are printing fliers are printing the fliers at home but are looking to team up with a printing company to push the fliers and bumper stickers out at a faster pace. If you are interested in helping out, contact reporter Alexis McAdams here.

If you have any information on the suspect or the case call the tip line at 844-459-5786.