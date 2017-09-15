× Fog again this morning with summer temperatures through the weekend

Happy Friday! Watch out for patchy fog this morning, it will lift out around 9am. Then we are looking at a mix of sun & clouds for the rest of the day!

Temperatures are back in the 80s this afternoon! Average highs for this time of year are near 79º, so get to enjoy above normal highs for the next several days!

Our warm up extends into the weekend, as afternoon temperatures reach into the upper 80s on Sunday. A front arrives Monday returning rain and storms to the region. Shower chances continue into the middle of the work week.