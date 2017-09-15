IMPD investigates report of person shot on city’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are investigating an alleged shooting on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

Officers received a report of a person shot around 1:30 p.m. in the 4800 block of West 56th Street near the intersection of Georgetown Road.

A spokesperson with IMPD says they suspect someone was shot, however, they are unable to locate a victim at this time.

We will continue to update this store with more information as it is made available.