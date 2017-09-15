Man found dead in pick-up truck; police suspect homicide

INDIANAPOLIS–A man was found dead inside a pick-up truck, and police believe he could be a homicide victim.

Shortly after midnight Friday, IMPD officers were called to the 2600 block of Riverside Parkway E. Dr. Initially investigators thought no one was inside the vehicle because their vision was obscured by its dark window tint. They subsequently determined that an adult male was sitting in the driver’s seat with a significant amount of trauma.

The trauma is inconsistent with what you would expect from a vehicle accident, according to police who are treating this as a homicide.

“At this time, it does not look like the death was caused by a crash, but some other type of trauma,” said Capt. Harold Turner, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. “Where that occurred we have no idea, or why it occurred, we have no idea… It looks as if the trauma had occurred prior to this collision.”

Police are seeking the public’s help to determine the circumstances surrounding the victim’s death.