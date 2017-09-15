× Niall Horan, formerly of One Direction, brings first solo tour to Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Niall Horan, formerly of boy band One Direction, is bringing his first solo tour to Indianapolis.

Horan is releasing his first solo album called “Flicker” on Capitol Records on October 20. Today he announced tour dates for the “Flicker World Tour 2018.”

The tour will make a stop at Klipsch Music Center in Noblesville, Ind. on Sunday, August 26, 2018.

Horan, who has sold over 70 million records as part of the all-conquering One Direction, launched his solo career with the singles “This Town” and “Slow Hands

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, September 22 at 10 a.m. on Live Nation.