RECIPE: Market District Smokey Tomato Dip

Market District Smokey Tomato Dip

Roma tomato – 20 oz

Corn, fresh off the husk – 8 oz

Green onion – 1 oz

Yellow Onion – 8 oz

Cream Cheese – 16 oz

Sour Cream – 8 oz

Mayonnaise – 8 oz

Minced Garlic – 1 teaspoon

Salt & Pepper to taste

To prepare the ingredients, start by smoking the whole Roma tomatoes in your smoker (they can be grilled instead if you do not prefer a smoked flavor). Set aside. Dice the yellow onion. Mince the garlic. Saute the yellow onion and garlic over medium heat until golden brown. Set aside.

Separately in a food processor place the cream cheese and blend until smooth. Once the cream cheese is smooth, add the sour cream and mayonnaise and blend together. Fold in the sauteed onions, garlic, and tomatoes and blend again. Remove the mixture from the blender and fold in the corn and green onions. Add salt and pepper to taste. Chill and serve with chips or veggies.