State Excise to stop confiscating legal CBD oil products in stores

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – They pulled thousands of CBD products off store shelves, but now State Excise officer are changing their tune.

Our news gathering partners at the IndyStar discovered State Excise Police had confiscated more than 3,000 cannabidiol products from nearly 60 stores during a five-week span. T his happened as a new state law went into effect, legalizing CBD products with less than 0.3 % THC for people suffering from epilepsy.

But the items taken by State Excise officers did not have any THC at all.

After further investigation, the agency says it will now stop.

A spokeswoman sent this statement to FOX59:

“After a review of the situation, the Indiana State Excise Police will not confiscate CBD oil products from stores unless the products clearly violate Indiana law. We will continue monitoring this issue and remain prepared to take enforcement action whenever appropriate.”

However, the crackdown is raising questions about what’s legal and what’s not in Indiana when it comes to cannabis?

State Rep. Bill Friend (R-Macy) who worked on the bill, says CBD oil without T-H-C can be legally bought at stores. But families who want CBD oil with T-H-C must go through the proper state channels which includes getting a doctor’s recommendation and working with the Department of Health to be placed on a state registry.

“I just think there was a just a general confusion with State of Indiana being basically in a kind of conflict with the federal government on the status of this product,” said Friend.

Indianapolis mom Jessica Hooker hopes all state agencies are on the same page now so families who need CBD products can move forward and help their loved ones.

“When our law enforcement agencies aren’t educated and they’re seizing merchandise that they have no right to take? That they’re taking away from children that need it? That’s heartbreaking,” said Hooker.

Attorney General Curtis Hill is expected to weigh in as well with his own legal opinion.