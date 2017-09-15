Warm pattern returns for final weekend and week of Summer
TEMPERATURES RISING
It’s the final weekend of Summer but has it been too cool too soon? This was the coolest September since 1974. The average temperature of 64.4° ranks as the 9th coolest to date on record for a September. Three afternoons failed to reach 70-degrees and Wednesday’s high was the normal for October 8th! The pattern has changed!
It was the WARMEST afternoon since Labor Day. Dry soil conditions will impact high temperatures this weekend. We could reach 90-degrees Saturday and Sunday afternoon in many locations in central and western Indiana.
DRY CONDITIONS AID IN WARMER TEMPS
26% of the state is now considered abnormally dry and it really is showing! September alone is running -1.46″ below normal and -1.87″ in Terre Haute.
The dry conditions started in late July and sine the 28th f July – 50 days, we have had less than 2″ of rain in Indianapolis. That’s -3.34″ below normal. Rain chances will return but not until late Sunday night into Monday and the threat is for scattered showers and a thuunderstorm.
The shower chances lower the high temperature early next week but the final days of summer will be above normal. Fall begins next Friday and we could reach 90-degrees for the start of fall. Stay tuned and have a great weekend everyone!