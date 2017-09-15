Warm pattern returns for final weekend and week of Summer

TEMPERATURES RISING

It’s the final weekend of Summer but has it been too cool too soon? This was the coolest September since 1974. The average temperature of 64.4° ranks as the 9th coolest to date on record for a September. Three afternoons failed to reach 70-degrees and Wednesday’s high was the normal for October 8th! The pattern has changed!

It was the WARMEST afternoon since Labor Day. Dry soil conditions will impact high temperatures this weekend. We could reach 90-degrees Saturday and Sunday afternoon in many locations in central and western Indiana.

DRY CONDITIONS AID IN WARMER TEMPS