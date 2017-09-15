Week Five High School Preview: Warren Central at Ben Davis highlight slate

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It’s week five of the high school football season and the mighty MIC has the top match-up in the state again.

Top-ranked and undefeated Ben Davis faces arch rival 2-2 Warren Central in the east vs. west city battle for supremacy. The Giants are coming off a big victory at Center Grove and face a Warriors team licking its wounds after getting surprised by up-and-coming Lawrence Central. The Giants and Warriors gave combined to win 16 state football titles, eight apiece. What makes this battle even better? They’ve split their last 40 meetings.

Another MIC contest sure to grab attention is the Lawrence North vs. Carmel contest in the Greyhounds den. Eighth-ranked Carmel was upset by the Wildcats 27-20 one year ago, but this time, LN has the same record as Carmel.

In Class 5A, top-ranked Roncalli takes its perfect mark on the road to perennial power Linton-Stockton, at 3-1 ranked seventh in Class 2A. The last time these teams met came in a semi-state in 2008. The Miners are the defending Class 1A champions.

Cathedral is back on the road, heading out of state for the fourth time in five weeks, as the 1-3 Irish visit Cincinnati St. Xavier. The odds favor the home team. Cathedral has gone winless in 14 meetings against X.

An interesting battle of unbeaten pits 4-0 New Palestine against 4-0 Pendleton Heights at the home of the Arabians.