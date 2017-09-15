Your Town Friday: Belleville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Belleville, Ind. - If you've driven west on US 40 past Plainfield, you've passed through a tiny Hendricks County town called Belleville.

Belleville is so small, there isn't any current census data, but it's home to one wildly successful market still going strong after more than 60 years!

Watch this week's Your Town Friday above to see the story of the Belleville Farm Market and co-owner Randy Franklin.

Randy says, "We buy from the same families every year. The customers come back because they know what they're getting and they look forward to the different seasons. You go to the chain stores and a lot of times you don't get that."

The Belleville Farm Market is open April through October every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.