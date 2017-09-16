A return to summer this weekend!

Happy Saturday! Temperatures are in the upper 50s and lower 60s this morning with patchy thick fog. Any fog will lift out around 9 am followed by a beautiful afternoon.

High pressure sitting off to the northeast has our winds out of the southeast today. That means an increase in warm and humid air, boosting highs into the mid 80s!

We are running a bit above normal this afternoon throughout the state, topping out in the mid 80s. So break out those summer clothes again!

It will be hot for the Colts vs Cardinals game Sunday and a bit humid.

A front moves in Sunday evening into Monday returning showers and a few storms to the area. Rain chances continue into the middle of next week with temperatures in the lower 80s. Fall starts off toasty next Friday!