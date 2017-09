Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBUS, Ind. -- Beer lovers, get your growlers ready. The Columbus Craft Beerfest is back for its second year.

The festival will take place on Saturday, September 30th from 3 until 6 p.m. at Mill Race Park in Columbus. Attendees will be able to enjoy unlimited beer samples from numerous area craft breweries. Just like last year, profits from the event will go to area non-profits.

