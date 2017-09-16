IU Dentistry provides free cleanings for young Hoosiers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Hundreds of young Hoosiers are smiling a bit brighter today. It’s all thanks to IU School of Dentistry’s Give Kids a Smile event.

Dozens of families came in to take advantage of the free dental screenings, fluoride treatments and preventive oral health care. Kids also left with goodie bags with a toothbrush, toothpaste, floss and oral hygiene instructions. IU students along with faculty were the ones who performed the services.

"Kids should not be in pain, they should be able to smile, they should not be self-conscious, they’ll do better in school, they’ll feel better about themselves and we’re the ones who can do that, help them," explained Founder Dr. Jeff Dalin.

The dental care will be provided at the Give Kids A Smile event held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the IU School of Dentistry Pediatrics Clinic at 1121 W. Michigan St., Indianapolis.