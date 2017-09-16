T-storm chances return as the summer heat continues

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Good Saturday afternoon! It’s been a warm summer day with temperatures reaching the mid-80s. Today’s heat was the warmest since Sept. 4. Tonight we’ll have a partly cloudy sky with temperatures in the mid-60s.

It will be humid and hot Sunday with temperatures going back up to the upper 80s. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5 to 10 mph. We’ll have a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon with a slightly better chance of rain by Sunday night.

Thunderstorm chances will continue through Wednesday as a front hangs around the area. Expect temperatures in the upper 60s at night and mid-80s during the day. Fall officially arrives Sept. 22 at 4:02 p.m. EDT. It won’t feel like it though! Temperatures look to approach the 90-degree mark!

The tropics are also becoming active again. Hurricane Jose is closest to the U.S. Mainland and may have impacts in New England by the middle of next week. Tropical Storm Maria is closest to the Caribbean Islands and looks to impact the Leeward Islands. Tropical Storm Lee is behind that one. We’ll keep you posted on how things evolve with these storms! –Danielle Dozier