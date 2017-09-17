Blue Crew out early for Colts’ home opener

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind- It was an early start Sunday for some of the Colts' most loyal fans.

Members of the Blue Crew set up shop in their new location around 7 a.m. this morning. They came prepared with all of their tailgating essentials and their blue firetruck.

They say it’s all about supporting their team -win or lose.

"We love our team. We love our friends. It's an opportunity to come out have some comradery, and support our team," said Monica Myslinski.

This year, you can find the Blue Crew in their new location in lot 10. They'll be there every time before a home game.