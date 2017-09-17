Coroner identifies teen killed at park on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS—Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting on the city’s east side Sunday evening.

Police were called to Wes Montgomery Park at East 34th Street and North Hawthorne Lane shortly after 6:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his chest. He was rushed to the hospital by ambulance where he was later pronounced dead. The coroner identified the victim as 18-year-old Deante Williams.

Police say the suspect in the shooting took off to the north of the park on foot.

Homicide detectives say the victim and the shooter had a planned meeting of sorts and it turned bad quickly. As far as a possible motive, police say they are leaning toward robbery.

The shooting took place in a parking lot between baseball diamonds at the park. Police say there were a lot of people playing basketball at nearby courts at the time of the shooting.

No one else in the area was injured.