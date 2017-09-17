Hot and muggy Game Day with scattered afternoon storms

Good Sunday morning! Summer is sticking with us for the next several days. Today is looking muggy and toasty for the Colts game. A few storms are possible as the game is wrapping up.

Highs today will hit the mid and upper 80s!

As a front nears the area clouds will increase and a few showers will bubble up around 2pm.

By the evening hours, the front is moving into northwestern Indiana sparking off more rain and storms. No severe weather is expected.

The front becomes stalled over the state Monday into the middle of next week continuing precipitation chances. No day will be a complete washout, there will be plenty of dry time into between the showers.

Our 7 day forecast looks more like summer than autumn. Highs stay in the 80s all week and we have mild mornings in the 60s.