INDIANAPOLIS–Metro Police are investigating a deadly hit and run on the city’s south side Sunday night.

Emergency crews were called to Stop 11 Road and Cherington Drive on a report of a pedestrian struck.

The victim was declared dead at the scene. A second person was seriously injured.

Investigators are collecting evidence at the scene and looking for a possible suspect vehicle.

Traffic on Stop 11 Road is blocked between Portage Avenue and Ella Dobbs Lane.