IN Focus: Panelists discuss this week’s top stories

INDIANAPOLIS - How are Republicans reacting to the President's latest discussion with the Democrats? And will President Trump's base stick with him if Trump strikes a deal on DACA?

In the video above, IN Focus panelists Christina Hale, Tony Samuel and Matt Smith discuss this week's top stories, including the ongoing divide within both major parties over issues like health care and immigration.

The panel also talks about the latest Indiana politician to embrace the national stage, stoking speculation about a possible run for President in 2020.