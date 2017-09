INDIANAPOLIS—Firefighters battled a fire in a small A frame house in the woods Sunday afternoon.

Shortly after 4 p.m. fire crews were called to the 10100 block of East 25th Street.

That scene is on the city’s far east side near East 25th Street and North Mitthoefer Road.

The tiny house was located about 100 yards off the main road in the woods.

Damage is estimated at $25,000.