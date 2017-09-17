SUV crashes into west side tavern

INDIANAPOLIS—One person was trapped after their SUV crashed into the front of a west side tavern Sunday.

Around 5:15 p.m. emergency crews were called to West 10th Street and North Tibbs Avenue on a report of a structure collapse.

The 45-year-old female driver was freed from the wreckage and taken to Eskenazi Hospital in good condition.

Her father who was a passenger was not hurt.

The 19-year-old driver of a second vehicle involved was taken to the hospital in good condition.

According to witnesses there was a U- Haul box truck that broke down in the middle of the roadway and the driver had placed safety cones behind the vehicle to alert other drivers.

Witnesses described a small blue Fiesta that pulled out of a gas station, drove over the safety cones, and into the path of westbound traffic.

The impact of the crash sent the SUV into the front of Hi Neighbor Tavern, causing extensive damage to the front of the building.

There were four patrons inside the tavern at the time of the crash. No one else was injured.