T-storm chances continue into the start of the week

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Good Sunday afternoon! I’m tracking showers and thunderstorms on radar this afternoon. While we’re not expecting severe weather tonight, any storms may produce locally heavy rainfall and of course, lightning. Rainfall totals of up to 0.10 inches are possible with heavier amounts in t-storms.

We’ll see a mostly cloudy sky tonight with areas of fog and temperatures in the upper 60s. It will be a humid night with light winds out of the southwest shifting northwest.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected Monday too so it’s a good idea to have an umbrella with you through the day. It will be warm and humid with highs in the low 80s. Much of the same is expected Tuesday.

High pressure will build in through the end of the week and through the official start of fall. Autumn begins on Friday at 4:02 p.m. EDT. Temperatures will reach near 90 degrees late in the week into the weekend.

In the tropics, we’re watching several systems. Hurricane Jose has max sustained winds of 90 mph and is the closest to the U.S. mainland. It looks to move north and stay off the East Coast as a hurricane in the coming days. Model data shows it impacting New England by the middle of next week but may remain just off the coast. Time will tell.

The other storm we’re watching is Tropical Storm Maria which is nearing the Lesser Antilles. The storm looks to hit some of the same areas that were hit by Irma about a week ago. The National Hurricane Center shows the storm strengthening to Category 3 status as it makes a landfall in Puerto Rico early Wednesday. –Danielle Dozier