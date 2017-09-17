Teen dies following shooting at east side park

INDIANAPOLIS—Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting on the city’s east side Sunday evening.

Police were called to Wes Montgomery Park at East 34th Street and North Hawthorne Lane shortly after 6:30 p.m.

When they arrived they found an 18 year old male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his chest.

He was rushed to the hospital by ambulance but was later pronounced dead.

Police say the suspect in the shooting took off to the north of the park on foot.

Homicide detectives say the victim and the shooter had a planned meeting of sorts and it turned bad quickly.

As far as a possible motive, police say they are leaning toward robbery.

The shooting took place in a parking lot between baseball diamonds at the park.

There were lots of people playing basketball at nearby basketball courts at the time.

No one else was hurt, however.