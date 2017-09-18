Carmel Middle School embraces female football players and coach 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.- Football is typically male-dominated sport, but that’s not stopping some young women in Carmel Middle from getting involved in the game.

There’s not only female football players at Carmel Middle School, there’s also a female football coach this season.

If you asked Elizabeth Brazda about her experience being one of just two girls on her 8th grade football team, she’d basically say it’s no big deal.

“I remember in 6th grade I wrote a note to myself saying ‘stick with football’.” said Brazda.

7th grade assistant coach Katelynne Hatrman played seven seasons of football growing up in Fishers.

“I never really noticed a difference besides not wearing a cup, that would be the only thing,” said Hartman.

Coach Katelynne and Elizabeth are both trailblazers.

Elizabeth is one of just a handful of girls to every play football at Carmel Middle School.

As far as anyone knows, Katelynne is the only female football coach in the school’s district.

“I hope I’m an inspiration to those who want to come out and coach or play themselves,” said Hartman.

Elizabeth says she’s working hard off the field to hopefully get more girls on it.

“I met somebody in the locker room a few days ago who said I wanted to play football but my mom said “no”—I was stand up to her and say ‘I want to play football! Don’t stop me’,” said Brazda.

But she warns other girls who are thinking of playing football, don’t expect to the boys to take it easy on you.

“I’m glad that they’re not taking any sympathy to me, said Brazda.

She’s talking about other players and coaches.

“The boys may be a little bit stronger, but then maybe you’re a little bit smarter so you can outsmart them,” said Coach Hartman.