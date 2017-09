ZIONSVILLE, Ind. – Fire crews in Zionsville are battling a fire at a building housing several businesses in the downtown area.

The building is located on the corner of Main and Oak streets.

According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, First Street and Main Street are closed between Walnut Street and Hawthorn. Drivers should steer clear of the area.

Dispatchers said the fire originated from Noah Grant’s Grill House and Oyster Bar.

This is a developing story.