× Downtown fall activities to bring about increased traffic this week in city

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A busy week of activities will greet people coming into downtown Indianapolis this week with everything from the IMPD Downtown District Community Day to the Circle City Classic Pep Rally all taking place in the city.

Motorists should be aware of traffic delays and streets closed by the events throughout the week.

Many of the activities will begin Wednesday and last through the weekend and include:

Wednesday, Sept. 20

Market Street will be closed between Alabama and Delaware streets 8 a.m.–2 p.m. for the Original Farmers’ Market at the City Market.

The south lane of the west block of Georgia Street (between Illinois Street and Capitol Avenue) will be closed 12 – 1 p.m. for Workout Wednesday.

Thursday, Sept. 21

The center block of Georgia Street (between Meridian and Illinois streets) will be closed 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. for IMPD Downtown District Community Day.

Friday, Sept. 22

Fall Food Truck Friday will take place on the west block of Georgia Street. As a result, the south lane will be closed 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Monument Circle and spokes will be closed 2 – 7:30 p.m. for the Circle City Classic Pep Rally.

Saturday, Sept. 23

10th Street between Senate Avenue and West Street will be closed 5 a.m. – 8 p.m. for the IUPUI Regatta.

Market Street between Delaware and Alabama streets will be closed 5 a.m. – 1 p.m. for the Ovarian Cancer Run & Walk. Market Street between Delaware Street and Capitol Avenue and the south half of Monument Circle will also be closed 8 – 11 a.m. See route map for additional streets with partial closures.

The Circle City Classic Parade will take place along the Downtown parade route from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. The following roads will be closed for the parade. Closures may last from 6 a.m. – 3 p.m., as needed.

Pennsylvania and Meridian streets between Market and 12th streets

Vermont, North, St. Clair, 9th, St. Joseph and 11th streets between Illinois and Delaware streets

Ohio Street between Illinois and Delaware streets and Senate Avenue and West Street

New York Street between Pennsylvania and Illinois streets

Michigan Street between Pennsylvania and Meridian streets

Walnut Street between Illinois and Meridian streets and Pennsylvania and Delaware

Ft. Wayne Avenue between North and Walnut/Delaware streets

Pierson Street between Vermont and New York streets

South Street between Capitol Avenue and Missouri Street will be closed 6:30 a.m. – 1 a.m. Sunday for the Circle City Fan Fest.

The Peace Run will result in partial closures throughout the Herron-Morton Place neighborhood 8:45-10:10 a.m. Traffic heading into Downtown via Central and College avenues and 16th Street may be impacted.

The Indiana AIDS Walk result in partial closures throughout the Herron-Morton Place neighborhood 4:30-6 p.m. Traffic heading into Downtown via Alabama or 16th streets may be impacted.

The north lane of the center block of Georgia Street will be closed 5 – 11 p.m. for a private event.

Sunday, Sept. 24

South Street between Capitol Avenue and West Street will be closed 5 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The west block of Georgia Street will be closed 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. for Bud Light Tailgates on Georgia Street.

Chesapeake Street at Illinois Street will be closed 4 a.m. – 11 p.m. for the Spoke and Steele Tailgate.

Special Events

A Concert at the Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn may cause increased traffic around White River State Park Tuesday evening.

An Indy Eleven game may cause delays around IUPUI’s Michael A. Carroll Track and Soccer Stadium Saturday evening.

An Indianapolis Colts game may cause increased traffic around Lucas Oil Stadium Sunday afternoon.