Firefighter falls into basement while battling fire at near west side home

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A firefighter fell through a hole in the floor while battling a house fire early Monday morning on the near west side.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, units were called to 1521 W. Vermont St. just before 2:40 a.m. Firefighters saw heavy smoke coming from the building.

A mayday was called at 2:44 a.m. after a firefighter fell into the basement through a hole in the first floor. He was located just minutes later. He returned to duty just minutes later after being checked at the scene.

IFD crews managed to get the fire under control by 3 a.m. The two-story home was unoccupied, IFD said, and damage was estimated at $40,000.

